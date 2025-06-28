Kettering Carnival will return to the streets of the town on Saturday, July 5, reviving the community celebration and charity fundraiser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking off at midday, people from the town – and further afield – will walk, wheel and ride through the streets on a revised two-mile parade route leading to the fun day in Rockingham Road Pleasure Park and an after-party celebration at the Athletic Club.

Returning after a five-year break, the long-standing fundraising event will once again support visually impaired residents in the Kettering area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carnival organisers see it as a celebration of everything good that Kettering has to offer on a new date not clashing with the school summer holidays.

Kettering Carnival is back on July 5, 2025/National World

Andy Annetts, vice chairman of Kettering Carnival Committee, said: “We are so excited to bring the carnival back to the streets of Kettering . "A lot of hard work has gone into the relaunch, following the Covid lockdown, by all the organisers to get the carnival and fete up and running again.

"We’ve had a good response from local groups, businesses and charities wanting to get involved this year to make it what it is, after all it’s the people of Kettering who make this event what it can be.

"We as a committee only coordinate the event itself. We are looking forward to seeing people out on the streets supporting and cheering on those who have entered the parade, whilst donating any loose change to the Carnivals Charity - The Locally Registered Blind of Kettering but also supporting those at the fete at the Pleasure Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have something for everyone in the family and even a disco at the Athletic Club in the evening. We really want to see the people of Kettering out enjoying themselves and enjoying the good weather.

From the archives Kettering Carnival/National World

So far there are 21 entries in the parade varying from walking groups to floats. Joining the fun will be the 18-strong Lahnstein carnival court coming over as part of a group from Germany.

More than 45 stalls varying from local crafters, inflatables to local groups and charities will be open from 10am till 5pm with local cultural, performance and community groups taking part to help make the event as ‘colourful’ and as ‘vibrant’ as possible.

The carnival parade will gather and start from Stamford Road at The Grange Shops setting off at midday passing through Kettering town centre and ending with a community fete at Rockingham Road Pleasure Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking pride of place at the head of the parade will be Kettering Carnival Court with Queen Kira Fraser and Princess Sienna Rose Lawman.

Kettering Carnival 2019

There is also a free to enter ‘Pimp Your Wheels’ competition with the best entry being awarded a prize.

Kettering Carnival Parade Route

The two-mile route begins on The Grange slip road near the shops and will head into the town centre straight down Stamford Road/Montagu Street and into the pedestrian area in Gold Street.

At the clock tower the parade turns right into Lower Street continuing past the entrance to Morrisons and The Three Cocks pub and up the hill towards Sainsbury’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Rockingham Road, the parade turns left continuing until a right hand turn into Wood Street passing along Wilson Terrace before ending at the fete in the Rockingham Road Pleasure Park.

Kettering Carnival is organised by The Kettering and District Amalgamated Clubs Committee for the Blind. All profits are given to members as a gift.

An after party disco will be held at Kettering Athletic Club in Rockingham Road starting at 7.30pm with £2.50 entry.

Anyone who would like to get involved can email [email protected].