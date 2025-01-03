Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kettering Carnival will return to the streets of the town with the date being brought forward a month to July to revive the community celebration.

Returning after a five-year break, the long-standing fundraising parade and fun day will return on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

As many groups, clubs, businesses and individuals as possible are being urged to get involved to make the relaunched event a success.

Andrew Annetts, chairman of Kettering Carnival Committee, said: “After a five-year break we’re looking to bring Kettering’s much-loved carnival back bigger and better than ever.

"We invite all sections of our community to get involved, either as part of the parade or as a stall holder on the day.”

Carnival organisers are looking to relaunch with a fantastic cross-section of everything that Kettering has to offer with a new date not clashing with school summer holidays.

Designed as a celebration of ‘all things Kettering’, the carnival committee is inviting all local cultural, performance and community groups to take part and to help make the event as ‘colourful’ and as ‘vibrant’ as possible.

The carnival parade will gather and start from Stamford Road before passing through Kettering town centre and ending with a community fête at Rockingham Road Pleasure Park.

Application forms are now ready on request. Anyone who would like to get involved can email [email protected] or visit the Kettering Carnival Facebook page.

All proceeds raised by the carnival will be donated to a local blind charity.

The Kettering Carnival Committee’s next meeting is on Monday, January, 13 at 7.30pm at the Athletic Club in Rockingham Road. Anyone interested is invited to join.