Kettering care home taken out of special measures and upgraded from inadequate to good by CQC after seeing improvements

A Kettering care home has been taken out of special measures after making improvements.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has upgraded the rating of Olive Row Care Home in Kettering from inadequate to good following an inspection in March and April.

The home, run by Northamptonshire Care Limited, provides care for up to 54 older people.

At the time of inspection there were 23 people living there.

Olive Row in Kettering

Following this assessment, CQC has also improved the ratings for safe and effective from inadequate to good and caring, responsive and well-led from requires improvement to good.

As a result of the improvements, the home has been taken out of special measures and previously imposed conditions have been removed.

Craig Howarth, CQC deputy director of operations in the Midlands, said: “When we returned to Olive Row, it was clear there’d been significant improvements and leaders had implemented the changes we previously recommended.

"The home now had systems and processes in place to support staff to deliver good quality care and ensure people’s safety.

“We found staff treated people with kindness and compassion and were responsive to people’s needs.

"They asked consent before providing care, such as using the hoist to lift people into their wheelchair and involved them in discussions about their overall health and assessments.

“The home now prioritised person-centred care and improving people’s lives. Staff encouraged people to maintain their independence where possible and supported people to choose how they spent their time.

“People and their relatives told us they’d also seen improvements in the way things were run and were given the opportunity to meet with, and feedback to leaders, which was a positive step.

“However, managers didn’t always detect and control potential risks in the home. For example, during their daily checks, the manager hadn’t identified two fire doors which didn’t close. After we brought this to their attention, arrangements were made to have them fixed the same day.

“Following our previous inspection, the home was in breach of several legal regulations, however the improvements made means this is no longer the case.

“Leaders and staff should be incredibly proud of the changes and the culture they have implemented – it is clearly having a meaningful and positive impact on residents’ lives.”

What the inspectors found:

The home reviewed people’s care plans regularly or as their needs changed so staff had all the information they needed to avoid risks to people’s health.

Staff worked well with the GP and district nurses, following their care advice, and making referrals when needed to keep people safe. Leaders made sure there was always enough staff on shift to meet people’s needs and provide safe care.

Managers supported staff to provide good care through regular supervision, ensuring the best outcomes for people living in the home.

Leaders ensured staff had received safeguarding training and knew when to report concerns. Lessons were learnt from incidents and complaints to improve care.

However, inspectors also found:

Leaders didn’t always manage the risk of infection by ensuring measures were in place such as effective hand washing by staff or changing their personal protective equipment after carrying out certain tasks.

Staff didn’t always provide people with timely personal care, but systems were being implemented to improve this.

The latest report will be on the CQC’s website in the coming days.