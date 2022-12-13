Kettering care home residents' magical visit from Boris and Mischa the reindeer as early Christmas present
The reindeer paid a flying visit
Residents at a Kettering care home came face to face with Santa’s special helpers as two reindeer paid a flying visit.
Claremont Parkway Care Home staff dressed in elf costumes accompanied Boris and Mischa from Luxlyk Reindeers.
The four-legged trekked around the home to meet all 40 residents.
Animal lover and resident Jayne Spencer fed the reindeer lichen as a special treat.
She said: “I loved it. I love animals and used to keep show horses.”
Brian Robinson, 77, fed one of the magical visitors from his chair.
He said: “I have never fed a reindeer before. It was a nice thing to do.
Angel Weaver, activities coordinator for Claremont Parkway Care Home said: “It’s just a nice thing to do to get us into the Christmas spirit. You can see the residents’ faces light up. The residents have loved it – even the residents who are non-verbal. It’s such a special thing to do.”