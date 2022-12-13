Residents at a Kettering care home came face to face with Santa’s special helpers as two reindeer paid a flying visit.

Claremont Parkway Care Home staff dressed in elf costumes accompanied Boris and Mischa from Luxlyk Reindeers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four-legged trekked around the home to meet all 40 residents.

Jayne Spencer feeds lichen to Misha

Animal lover and resident Jayne Spencer fed the reindeer lichen as a special treat.

She said: “I loved it. I love animals and used to keep show horses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Robinson, 77, fed one of the magical visitors from his chair.

He said: “I have never fed a reindeer before. It was a nice thing to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Brian Robinson meets one of the reindeer helped by Beverley Warwick (healthcare assistant)