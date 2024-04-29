Kettering care home resident's ‘Golden’ moment together to celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary
and live on Freeview channel 276
On this day in 1974; Barbara and Bill took their vows in the presence of many family and friends at Kettering registry office becoming ‘Mr & Mrs Chester’.
Learning of the couples ‘Golden’ wedding anniversary the home staff at Claremont Parkway decided to arrange a romantic meal for two in the home’s Garden lounge where they could mark the auspicious occasion together with a fine dining experience.
Bill helped design the menu based on Barbara’s favourite foods and chose the background music with the first song being ‘Laughing in the Rain’ by Neil Sedaka followed by a selection of Elton John songs all of which remained the couple of their younger years.
The whole event was kept a secret from his good lady wife, who was thrilled that Bill had organised such a wonderful surprise. Barbara particularly loved the homemade chocolate velvet cake created by Head Chef; Jorge.
General Manager, Jacob Bindura at Claremont Parkway said: “The staff have had such a lovely day celebrating Barbara and Bill’s Golden Wedding Anniversary.
"The Claremont team couldn’t let the day pass without a celebration. It’s so wonderful to see two people still very much in love after all these years!”
Claremont Parkway care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.
Claremont Parkway provides residential care and nursing care for residents from respite care to long term stays.