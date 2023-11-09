Kettering care home resident knits 100 poppies for Remembrance Day and fundraises for Royal British Legion
Residents and staff at a Kettering care home will be wearing handmade poppies with pride after one of the group knitted 100 poppies for Remembrance Day.
Avery Park Care Home resident Margaret Cooper hand-knitted the batch of poppies to raise funds for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.
The 92-year-old, who has lived at Avery Park Care Home in Kettering for one year, has now sold all of her poppies and donated £240 to the Poppy Appeal.
Margaret, who has been a keen knitter since she was a young girl, said: “I just enjoyed creating the poppies and helping towards a good cause, I would be knitting them at 10.30pm at night, I love knitting.”
Cassie Ferguson, well-being lead at Avery Park Care Home, added: “Margaret's dedication and generosity is truly inspiring. She took two months to knit her poppies and all of our staff and residents are proud of her tremendous achievement.”