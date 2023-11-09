News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Kettering care home resident knits 100 poppies for Remembrance Day and fundraises for Royal British Legion

Margaret Cooper is a resident at Avery Park Care Home
By Alison Bagley
Published 9th Nov 2023, 11:47 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 11:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Residents and staff at a Kettering care home will be wearing handmade poppies with pride after one of the group knitted 100 poppies for Remembrance Day.

Avery Park Care Home resident Margaret Cooper hand-knitted the batch of poppies to raise funds for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 92-year-old, who has lived at Avery Park Care Home in Kettering for one year, has now sold all of her poppies and donated £240 to the Poppy Appeal.

Margaret Cooper with her knitted poppiesMargaret Cooper with her knitted poppies
Margaret Cooper with her knitted poppies
Most Popular

Margaret, who has been a keen knitter since she was a young girl, said: “I just enjoyed creating the poppies and helping towards a good cause, I would be knitting them at 10.30pm at night, I love knitting.”

Cassie Ferguson, well-being lead at Avery Park Care Home, added: “Margaret's dedication and generosity is truly inspiring. She took two months to knit her poppies and all of our staff and residents are proud of her tremendous achievement.”

Related topics:KetteringRoyal British Legion