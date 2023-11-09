Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents and staff at a Kettering care home will be wearing handmade poppies with pride after one of the group knitted 100 poppies for Remembrance Day.

Avery Park Care Home resident Margaret Cooper hand-knitted the batch of poppies to raise funds for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 92-year-old, who has lived at Avery Park Care Home in Kettering for one year, has now sold all of her poppies and donated £240 to the Poppy Appeal.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Cooper with her knitted poppies

Margaret, who has been a keen knitter since she was a young girl, said: “I just enjoyed creating the poppies and helping towards a good cause, I would be knitting them at 10.30pm at night, I love knitting.”