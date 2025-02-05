Kettering care home resident handed prestigious military medal for husband's service during Second World War

A Kettering woman has been handed the coveted Legion D’Honneur, the French equivalent of the Victoria Cross for her husband’s military efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Spencer, a resident at Westhill Park Care Home in Kettering, has been handed the coveted Legion D’Honneur, the French equivalent of the Victoria Cross for her husband’s military efforts.

A presentation ceremony took place at the care Home last week (Thursday, January 30) where her husband, Private James ‘Jimmy’ Spencer, was posthumously awarded the highest honour in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef de Bataillon Julien Renault requested special permission to attend the presentation.

Mary Spencer was handed the Legion D'Honneur in a presentation on Thursday, January 30

In a speech given on the day, he said: “Madam, it is an honour for me as a senior French paratrooper officer to present this Légion d’Honneur to your late husband.

“His courage and actions inspire us paratroopers every day.

“France pays tribute to this hero of the Second World War through the highest award that exists in France.”

Also attending on the day were members of the military including Tom Blakey, David Allen and Peter Greenall and cadet officer Millie Reeves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Spencer served in the second world war, and later in Egypt and Palestine in 1946

Mary’s niece, Angela Shiells, praised the man whom she cherished ‘like a dad.’

She said: “It’s a very special day. It’s a medal that was missed, it’s amazing that he’s now been honoured.

“He was like a dad to us. Where the war was concerned he didn’t often talk about it, but he was such a gentle do anything for you sort of man, he devoted his life to Mary.”

James Spencer joined the Parachute Regiment when he was a teenager, once serving with the 8th Battalion The Parachute Regiment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James travelled by boat to Normandy on D+1 (the day after the D-Day landings, and reinforced the troops at Pegasus Bridge, fighting off the German counterattacks.

His heroics during the liberation of France earned him the prestigious Legion D’Honneur (Legion of Honour).

When he returned home in November 1947, James would marry Mary in a ceremony one month later, with part of Mary’s wedding dress being made using James’ parachute.

Anna Auty, a carer at the home, added: “When Angela informed me about the medal I really thought it would be nice to be presented to Mary, I didn’t want that last medal to be missed.

“I looked after Mary and Jimmy from the first day they came in, I was always fond of Jimmy. He was full of character.”