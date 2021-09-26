Kettering care home manager skydives for hospice

Jessica Pateman's skydive

A Kettering care home manager jumped out of a plane from 13,000ft to raise money for the town's Cransley Hospice.

Jessica Pateman made history when she became the youngest registered care home manager in England in December at the age of 22 years and eight months.

She runs Elm Bank Care Home in Northampton Road, where she is responsible for 115 residents including some with dementia.

In her role she has worked with Cransley Hospice who support those with life-limiting illnesses, including those in care homes.

And she wanted to help them continue their work by raising money in a sponsored skydive near Peterborough earlier this month.

Jessica said: “Cransley Hospice provides vital care in Kettering and the surrounding area, supporting people as in-patients, or in their own homes, or in care homes, which is how I came to know about their good work.

"My aim in taking part in this challenge was to raise awareness of the fantastic work Cransley Hospice does for individuals and their families, and I wanted to raise some money to help them continue their fantastic services.

"Everyone I work with has supported me since I said I was planning to do a skydive - I like a challenge and they all gave me the confidence to do it.

"I was a bit nervous but once I jumped there was no going back so I just enjoyed the views and the exhilaration."

She raised a total of £405 thanks to sponsorship and donations from friends, family, colleagues and residents at Elm Bank Care Home.