Kettering care home couple share 100th birthday celebrations after 75 years of marriage

A couple who have been married for 75 years shared a 100th birthday celebration with a big party and special cake.

Josephine and Alfred Waterfield, who live at Kettering’s Elm Bank care home in Northampton Road, marked the occasion with family and friends earlier this month.

Josephine turned 100 on October 4, while Alfred is set to reach the milestone on November 19.

Alfred and Josephine Waterfield

Jessica Pateman, general manager of Barchester-run home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable husband and wife as they both reach this amazing milestone.

"Alf and Jo are wonderful residents who always have an interesting tale to tell and we look forward to hearing many more as they break into their next century.”

Alfred was a serving marine in the Second World War and his working life, after leaving the Navy, was spent at Corby Steelworks.

Josephine was a Land Army Girl and enjoyed playing the piano and organ for many years.

Both enjoyed a very active social life and they loved going out in their caravan, along with spending most of their weekends playing in the local pubs and clubs.

The pair have two children, Allen and Brian who attended the party with their wives Caroline and Jan, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Brian and his family live in Perth in Australia and came over to celebrate the milestone.