Kettering car scratcher case CCTV image released after dozens of vehicles targeted
Police officers have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a number of vehicles were damaged in Kettering.
The incidents across a large area of the town centre saw dozens of cars’ paintwork gouged and vandalised.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Saturday, August 30, between midnight and 5am, when approximately 30 cars were scratched.
“The man in the images could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000510617 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”