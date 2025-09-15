Police officers have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a number of vehicles were damaged in Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incidents across a large area of the town centre saw dozens of cars’ paintwork gouged and vandalised.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Saturday, August 30, between midnight and 5am, when approximately 30 cars were scratched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV released by Northants Police of the person they would like to trace/Northants Police

“The man in the images could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000510617 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”