Kettering car parked in street stolen by thieves with tow truck

A car parked in a Kettering street was stolen by thieves using a tow truck - all in broad daylight.

The grey Ford S-Max had been parked in Judith Road, near to Alice Gardens, when a tow truck took the car away.

A white Ford Transit was also though to be involved in the incident that took place between 1.45pm and 2.15pm on Friday, January 21.

File picture