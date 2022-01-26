Kettering car parked in street stolen by thieves with tow truck

The car was taken on Friday, January 21

By Alison Bagley
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:40 am

A car parked in a Kettering street was stolen by thieves using a tow truck - all in broad daylight.

The grey Ford S-Max had been parked in Judith Road, near to Alice Gardens, when a tow truck took the car away.

A white Ford Transit was also though to be involved in the incident that took place between 1.45pm and 2.15pm on Friday, January 21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

File picture

Anyone with any information including CCTV or dash-cam footage should call Northants Police on 101 quoting 22000044237.