Kettering car parked in street stolen by thieves with tow truck
The car was taken on Friday, January 21
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:40 am
A car parked in a Kettering street was stolen by thieves using a tow truck - all in broad daylight.
The grey Ford S-Max had been parked in Judith Road, near to Alice Gardens, when a tow truck took the car away.
A white Ford Transit was also though to be involved in the incident that took place between 1.45pm and 2.15pm on Friday, January 21.
Anyone with any information including CCTV or dash-cam footage should call Northants Police on 101 quoting 22000044237.