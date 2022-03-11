Kettering cannabis factory found in town centre home

A police raid on a Kettering cannabis factory has recovered a haul of 133 plants that had been grown in four rooms across the house.

When officers entered the house in Railway View, yesterday (March 10) at 8.20am they also discovered 'a lot' of harvested cannabis.

A tweet from Kettering Police - the neighbourhood police team (NPT) announced the find.

It said: "This was the result of the warrant conducted this morning by the team, 133 plants and a lot of harvested cannabis seized."

The tweet added: "#Kettering #NPT #WeedKillers #FinishingOnAHigh."

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The cannabis factory was found in Railway View, Kettering, yesterday at about 8.20am - four rooms totalling 133 plants."

• Gjovalin Lekgegaj, 40, of Railway View, Kettering, has been charged with cultivating cannabis in connection with the find.