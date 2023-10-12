Kettering cancer patient's cycle tour of Britain raises more than £25,000 for KGH treatment centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supporters of a Kettering cancer patient have cheered him back to his home town after he completed a marathon fundraising bike ride around Britain.

Taking on a tour of Britain, Eddy Clutton and wife Teresa finished the 74-day challenge after battling storms and heatwaves.

Eddy, from Barton Seagrave, planned the route around the coast of Britain as he underwent chemotherapy at Kettering General Hospital’s Centenary Wing.

Eddy and Teresa Clutton greeted by staff, family and friends

Staff gathered outside the centre to greet Eddy and Teresa to celebrate their return, with hugs from family and a large chocolate cake.

Eddy, 57, said: “It was a bit emotional seeing everyone. I feel satisfied with what I’ve achieved and now it’s done. It was done as a thank you to my former consultant Mr Gandla. I want to thank everyone.”

After the welcome, Eddy was happy to share the news of the £25,000 he and Teresa raised for the wing as well as more than £9,000 for Cancer Research UK and another donation to Leicester Royal Infirmary where he had his two surgeries.

In 2018 Eddy was diagnosed with an incurable form of bone marrow cancer, multiple myeloma, and has had intensive treatment since. He has undergone several rounds of chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants.

Eddy and Teresa Clutton on their charity bike ride

His final stem cell transplant in February 2023 has given him another period of remission, of up to an estimated 12 to 18 months.

They peddled 3,432 miles – and climbed a total of 166,015ft – starting from Immingham and back to Kettering in 74 days ‘keeping the sea on the right hand side’.

On their travels, the couple were joined by friends and colleagues including Eddy’s employer Knauf.

To cut costs the pair camped, used youth hostels and were even gifted accommodation by strangers they met on the road.

Eddy and Teresa arrive at KGH after their 74-day ride around Britain

Teresa said: “It was a brilliant adventure. We have met some of the nicest people and they told us their cancer stories.

"When Eddy came out from his stem cell transplant he struggled to even walk up the stairs. It shows that you can get through to the other side.”