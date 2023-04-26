The owners of a new Kettering cafe say they hope to make it feel like a second home for their customers.

Ilona Lungu and her partner Catalin Panaite opened Cafeness on Saturday (April 22), serving up pasta dishes, sandwiches, cakes and more.

The pair’s CVs are not what you’d expect from most food venue bosses. Ilona, who previously worked at what was Zozo’s in Dalkeith Place, is a former professional handball player who suffered a career-ending knee injury and volunteered as a translator for Northamptonshire Police. Catalin was an actor in Romania for more than a decade and still harbours hopes of becoming a theatre director.

Catalin and Ilona outside Cafeness

But they both have a love of food and bringing a smile to people’s faces – something they want to do at their Market Street Mews cafe.

Ilona, who has lived in Kettering for almost 15 years, said: "I love helping people and giving them good, fresh food.

"I love to make people feel happy and want to make it a second home for customers."

The cafe, in the unit last occupied by Mental Monkey, also sells breakfasts, pastries, omelettes and hot drinks. It is open from 9.30am to 6pm Monday to Wednesday and 10am to 7pm Thursday to Saturday.

Catalin, who worked as a delivery driver in the UK before making the cafe move, said they came across the unit by chance.

He said: "We went around asking if there were any premises to rent and when we came here a woman next door gave us a number – now here we are.

"Everyone has been so kind."

He added that they hope to host private events and also hope to have an artistic space upstairs.

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green, Clover Hill), who got to know Ilona when she first became a councillor, said she has ‘such a kind heart’.

She said: "Her dream has always been to open a cafe and I’m so over the moon for her that she’s been able to fulfil her passion.

“She just wants to create a home away from home, a place where people can come and chat and feel good – making people happy with the space and with her food.

"I really do think this will become a fantastic community hub.

"She’s also opening later than other cafes to offer people a place for a quick after work drink or evening meeting.