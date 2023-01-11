Kettering cafe closed for refurbishment works after one-star hygiene score

A Kettering cafe has closed for refurbishment works two months after hygiene inspectors gave it a one-star rating for food safety.

Mugs Coffee House in Silver Street was criticised by an environmental health officer who visited in late October, with the kitchen found to be in poor structural repair.

An inspection report recently released to the Northants Telegraph under Freedom of Information laws suggested cleaning was not being done properly because maintenance was planned for January, with a thorough deep clean also needed.

Mugs Coffee House, Kettering

And this week the coffee shop closed its doors to carry out the necessary repairs, with work expected to take two to three weeks.

Manager Sedat Ozkan said: "We are confident that we will get five stars when the work is done.”

A report found that major improvement was necessary with a ‘very poor’ standard of cleaning and raw meat being stored next to salad items in the undercounter fridge, presenting a risk of cross-contamination.

The report also found that there was no stock rotation system in place, with a staff member guessing when items had been opened or prepared. Managers were ordered to carry out remedial works to the kitchen.

Pictures taken by an environmental health officer on their visit in October

Concerns over a build-up of grease and the condition of the extraction canopy were also referred to the Northants Fire Protection Team.

The report said: "Currently the kitchen and adjoining areas in poor structural repair and is likely to be a contributing factor to the poor level of cleaning noted at the time of the inspection, with staff suggesting that the cleaning and maintenance was not being done due to the planned refurbishment works scheduled for January 2023.

“May I remind you that as the business is currently still open and trading that you are required to adhere to the legal requirements and that this is not an acceptable reason for the poor conditions noted during the inspection.”

Mr Ozkan said that subsequent visits to the premises by the authorities had found no problems apart from the structural issues.

He said: "We have been here for 22 years and we have never had these complaints or been in this situation before.

