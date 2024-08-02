Kettering by the Sea returns today - and here's everything you need to know about the popular free event

By Alison Bagley
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Oh we do like to be beside the seaside – and from today children and parents will be able to enjoy the popular Kettering by the Sea beach event.

Kettering Town Council will once again host the event after the success of last year with the giant sandpit open daily from today (August 2) to Saturday, August 23 from 10am to 4pm.

Tonnes of golden sand have been added to the sandpit beach and children will be able to keep cool in the reinstated fountains.

A rolling programme of activities will fill the days with Punch and Judy, magic shows, giant bubbles, skateboard workshops, theatre shows, free face painting, table tennis, circus skills, and crafts in the Cornerstone complex.

Kettering by the Sea file picture/National World
Kettering by the Sea file picture/National World

The event is part of Kettering Town Council’s programme of activities for the year which includes organising monthly community events, KettFest, bands in the park, a Love Food event at Wicksteed Park, a town half marathon, markets and Friday night discos as well as the Christmas lights switch-on in November.

Supplementing Kettering by the Sea will be P&P by the Sea, organised by St Peter & St Paul Church next to the Market Place.

The church will host free family activities every day from Monday, August 5 to Sunday, August 18, with sessions running from 10am to midday and 2pm to 4pm.

On Saturday, August 17, the church will hold a special ‘Come and Sing by the Sea’ event with a relaxed afternoon of sea shanties and jazz favourites.

For more information go to https://www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/kettering-by-the-sea.

