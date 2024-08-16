Kettering by the Sea continues for one more week with free activities, entertainment and beach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That's the way to do it! If you can’t get to the seaside in the next week, you can still enjoy a beach holiday in the centre of Kettering.

Hundreds of youngsters have been experiencing the fun of the seaside at Kettering By The Sea’s pop-up beach in the town’s Market Place.

The beach is open daily throughout August, to bring a taste of the traditional British seaside with a host of free activities.

Cllr Craig Skinner, chairman of Kettering Town Council’s markets and events committee, said: “We are so glad we can bring back Kettering By The Sea this August.

Punch and Judy at Kettering-by-the-Sea/National World

“It’s such an important event for so many people in the town during the summer holidays, we know how much it means to people. It’s great to see so many young people and families enjoying all the activities.”

Kettering Town Council is running the event which is free for families to attend and as well as the 18 tonnes of sand there is a range of activities planned across the final days.

Alongside the sand will be Punch and Judy shows, magic shows, giant bubble fun, skateboard workshops, Brightwayz cycle skills, Kettering Library and Cornerstone, African drumming workshops, hula hoop sessions, theatre shows, face painting and the splash fountains.

The sandpit is open until Saturday, August 24, and is open daily from 10am to 4pm.

Cllr Skinner added: “Kettering is a place we want everyone to feel proud of and enjoy spending time in.”

For more information and a full timetable, go to www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/kettering-by-the-sea.