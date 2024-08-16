Kettering by the Sea continues for one more week with free activities, entertainment and beach
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hundreds of youngsters have been experiencing the fun of the seaside at Kettering By The Sea’s pop-up beach in the town’s Market Place.
The beach is open daily throughout August, to bring a taste of the traditional British seaside with a host of free activities.
Cllr Craig Skinner, chairman of Kettering Town Council’s markets and events committee, said: “We are so glad we can bring back Kettering By The Sea this August.
“It’s such an important event for so many people in the town during the summer holidays, we know how much it means to people. It’s great to see so many young people and families enjoying all the activities.”
Kettering Town Council is running the event which is free for families to attend and as well as the 18 tonnes of sand there is a range of activities planned across the final days.
Alongside the sand will be Punch and Judy shows, magic shows, giant bubble fun, skateboard workshops, Brightwayz cycle skills, Kettering Library and Cornerstone, African drumming workshops, hula hoop sessions, theatre shows, face painting and the splash fountains.
The sandpit is open until Saturday, August 24, and is open daily from 10am to 4pm.
Cllr Skinner added: “Kettering is a place we want everyone to feel proud of and enjoy spending time in.”
For more information and a full timetable, go to www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/kettering-by-the-sea.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.