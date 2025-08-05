Kettering By The Sea activities cancelled due to strong winds but the beach is still open

By Alison Bagley
Published 5th Aug 2025, 10:15 BST
Kettering By The Sea activities have been cancelled today (Tuesday, August 5) due to strong winds but those wanting a bracing experience can still visit the beach in Market Place.

On the programme today were due to be steel drumming and giant bubbles, but due to the strong winds – following Storm Floris – a safety assessment called for the cancellations.

Activities will take place as usual in St Peter and St Paul’s Kettering – the ‘parish church’ – next to the Market Place as P&P by the Sea continues with free crafts.

A spokesman for Kettering Town Council said: “We are really sorry but due to the high winds today (Tuesday, August 5) we are cancelling our activities at Kettering By The Sea.

Activities at Kettering By The Sea are cancelled /KTC
Activities at Kettering By The Sea are cancelled /KTC

"We take the safety of everyone at our events seriously and hope you understand we have to prioritise that safety.

"The sand pit will remain open, unless the winds get much stronger. We are working hard to reschedule and will update you with the new dates.

"The weather for Wednesday is looking a lot better so we should be back to normal then.”

