Kettering butcher offers food parcel help to Butterwick staff after store closures

Staff who lost their jobs overnight after the shock closure of 12 out of 14 Butterwick coffee shops have been offered a food lifeline by a Kettering butcher.

Jamie Cooper, owner of Jamie Quality Butchers in Gold Street, has reached out to the more than 60 members of Butterwick staff who lost their jobs on September 22.

After hearing their plight, Mr Cooper wanted to help the former employees who may be under financial pressures as they look for work.

He said: “I’m trying to release that pressure. When you are dumped in that manner, that’s the hardest part. They may be relying on immediate family, times are hard and it’s not especially easy to find a job.”

All former Butterwick staff who lost their jobs are being offered a free food package from Mr Cooper’s shop and ongoing reduced-cost family packs.

Mr Cooper has partnered with Bluewing Digital in Kettering to help, with more than 20 employees already taking up the offer.

They said: “We know how hard the sudden closure of Butterwick has hit – jobs lost, wages unpaid, families left struggling. At Jamie’s Quality Butchers & Bluewing Digital, Kettering, we want to help.” The free food offer is open to all those affected. Staff need proof of Butterwick employment – payslip, badge, contract – to receive their family pack which includes cuts of meat and other products.

Mr Cooper said: “It’s not just the staff, it’s their families. I had a woman come in who had her daughter, who had worked for Butterwick, living at home. That’s still putting a strain on family finances.

"If I’m not helping people, I’m not happy. My motivation is to feed people, because I have the ability to do that. We are a community business. No family should go hungry. We’re here for you.” Jamie’s Quality Butchers, is at 24 Gold Street, in Kettering town centre. Call on 01536 524531 or message on Facebook or Instagram.

Butterwick has two remaining outlets – at Rushden Lakes and in St Giles’ Street Northampton, the others closing on September 22.

A statement produced on behalf of Butterwick Bakes Ltd by BRI Business Recovery and Insolvency said: “BRI Business Recovery and Insolvency has been instructed by the directors of Butterwick Bakes Ltd to assist with the closure of 12 of the 14 sites across the Midlands and also to assist with placing the company into creditors’ voluntary liquidation.

“A date for the liquidation has not yet been proposed but it is estimated to be around mid to late October 2025.”