Kettering business successes celebrated at North Northants Business Network awards ceremony

Owners and staff of businesses from across the Kettering area have been celebrating a year of success at an awards ceremony.

Sponsored by Wilson Browne Solicitors, and led by MC Damian Cox of Big Bopper Entertainments, the evening was opened by Keith Wright, chairman of trustees of HomeStart Kettering, the charity receiving the proceeds from this year’s event.

Officially opening the ceremony, mayor of Kettering Cllr Keli Watts shared her personal experience from her time running her McDonalds franchise in Kettering and Rothwell.

NNBN nominees and guests

Simon Cox, director of North Northants Business Network (NNBN), said: “The awards gave an amazing opportunity for businesses to be recognised for their hard work and to highlight the strength of business in Kettering and the surrounding area.”

The fourth annual business awards organised by Poppy Design Studio & Marketing and Polka Dot Events took place at the Kettering Park Hotel & Spa.

Among the winners this year were four popular Kettering town centre businesses – The Bean Hive scooped retailer of the year, Jamie’s Butchers was named as food & drink business of the year, Next Step Podiatry took home the service industry business of the year and Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts was triumphant in the community award for bringing creative arts to the town centre.

Out of town winners were Desborough-based businesses Emma’s Secret Retreat named start up business of the year and Beauty Bar the hair & beauty business of the year. Mawsley-based Stefanie Jaynes, a prom and evening wear specialist, won small business of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Cox and Marie Baker from NNBN

Holiday Inn Express Kettering won the business of the year award and Northamptonshire Centre for Counselling Studies won the health & well-being business of the year award.

NNBN founders Simon Cox and Marie Baker may be celebrating themselves after being named as finalists at this Friday's BBC Radio Northampton Make ﻿A Difference Awards, which recognises the hard work of inspirational people from across Northamptonshire.

The Desborough-based duo, who launched the new membership organisation has been shortlisted in the Together Category, a category which recognises the value of bringing people together for a common purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their award nomination the pair highlighted their work citing community litter picks, engagement with schools to offer work experience, forming connections between local businesses and charities, mentoring of businesses, supporting charity events and encouraging businesses to focus towards climate action through the free North Northants Business Network website.

Simon said: "We're looking forward to spending time with people from across Northamptonshire making positive impact in our county when we are experiencing challenges from all angles.

"We are extremely proud of what we have done since launching NNBN in February this year and how we are driving forwards to build on the work we’ve done since launching the brand.”

Marie added: “We try to do so much in the community and it’s great to be recognised for the effort we’re putting in and seeing that people are appreciating the work we do to help them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad