Kettering burglar attempted break-in as resident watched TV

Householders have been reminded to keep their property doors locked after a burglar tried to enter a Kettering home last night (Wednesday, April 27)

A Highfield Road resident was watching television between 10.50pm and 11.10pm when they heard the handle of their back door being turned.

When they went to investigate they found the door was open – but they couldn’t see anyone in the garden.

File Picture - Northamptonshire Police

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We are appealing for information about an attempted burglary at a home on Highfield Road, Kettering.

“Unknown person/s have opened the unlocked rear door of a property whilst the resident was watching TV.

“The resident heard the back door handle operate, then found the door to be ajar.”

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting ref 22000238470 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.