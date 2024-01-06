Kettering bubble tea pioneers open Instagrammable dessert cafe with home-made cakes, crepes and waffles a speciality

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lovers of bubble tea, sweet treats and delicious home-made gateaux will have more space to enjoy their favourite desserts and drinks with the relocation of a Kettering cafe.

Home Dzert has moved from The Yards to 1, Horsemarket with a new indoor seating area and extended menu for eat-in and takeaway diners.

The venture begun more than two years ago by Lofti Bechihi and Yasmin Boumadiene – a husband and wife team – has been such a hit with locals that they have expanded.

Lofti Bechihi and Yasmin Boumadiene with the Home Dzert new premises in Horsemarket Kettering

Algerian-born Yasmin, 32, makes all the cakes with 36-year-old Lofti, a trained chef, producing the desserts on the menu.

She said: “It’s our dream come true. When we opened the first unit we weren’t sure that people would like our recipes – but after a month everyone said how tasty they were.

"We were the first people to bring bubble tea to Kettering. We do crepes and waffles and hand-made traditional Algerian cakes, like Baklava and Makrout all using fresh ingredients.”

The couple have ambitions to bring their brand of desserts to a wider audience and are already signed-up to Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Some of the speciality cakes on the menu of Home Dzert in Kettering

Decor of the new cafe has been made to attract Instagram fans with a large cherry blossom tree one of the main features.

Yasmin said: “People always take their pictures here, that’s why we designed it like this and we’d like to open more and more dessert coffee shops. That would be our next dream.”