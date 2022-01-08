Kettering brothers smash Kilimanjaro trek and charity target

A trio of brothers from Kettering have made it to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro in tribute to their dad Bob, who died of prostate cancer in 2020 aged 73.

The charity trek challenge by Andy, Chris and Pete Mills saw the siblings climb 5,895m up - and down - Africa's highest mountain.

Trekking for eight days and battling 30C degree heat and humidity, the Mills brothers wanted to raise valuable funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

L-r Andy, Chris and Pete Mills at the top of Africa's highest peak

Electrician Pete, 46, Andy, a 48-year-old plumbing foreman from Kettering and Chris, 50, a postman from Barton Seagrave, have smashed their £2,000 target.

Mum Pam said: "I am so proud of our three sons. The boys trained hard for months before they flew to Tanzania and have raised funds for Prostate Cancer UK in memory of their wonderful dad, Bob, who died in July 2020. What a great achievement!"

The three men reached the summit on January 4, and after a brief celebration they started the return leg to their base camp.

Chris said: "After losing our dad to prostate cancer, it felt right to make the trip in his honour and raise valuable funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

The Mills brothers with Kilimanjaro in the background

"The mountain presented different challenges along the route, with the biggest challenge being summit night. Leaving at midnight we climbed in the dark reaching the top eight hours later - exhausted but elated.

"This was the adventure of a lifetime. The chance to go to a part of the world that I knew little about, to experience the culture, meet the people and challenge myself.

"The people of Tanzania are very warm and hospitable and weather was wonderful too. "

Andy said: "It's been my dream for about ten years. My wife encouraged me to go ahead as I'd always regret not doing it while I'm still young enough.

At Barafu Camp - 5km to go

"I loved the training and learning about how to trek up to 6,000m.

"We planned the trek before Covid but three of our original group couldn't make the revised date, so it just left us brothers.

"We wanted to fundraise in honour of our dad and hope he would be proud of our joint achievement in reaching the summit and helping raise awareness and funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

"I loved every minute of it, but it was extremely punishing as we got close to the summit where it was -15C at the summit and we could only stay for ten minutes or we'd start to freeze."

Bob Mills who died of prostate cancer in 2020

Brother Pete added: "As much training you do, nothing can prepare you for the sheer exertion and altitude that Mount Kilimanjaro throws at you.

"Suffering from tiredness and headaches from the lack of oxygen, our small band of brothers pushed on to the summit, with bodies hurting and lack of sleep. The ten minutes at the top in -15C temperatures was all well worth it."

Eldest brother Chris added: "I hope dad is proud that we made it and raised so much money for prostate cancer."

To donate to the Mills Brothers' Just Giving page please click here.For more information about Prostate Cancer UK click here.