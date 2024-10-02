Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bridal shop in Kettering is hosting a winter wedding fair in Barton Seagrave next month.

‘Big Winter Wedding Fair’ is being held on Saturday, November 23, from 11am to 3pm at Barton Seagrave Village Hall.

Bespoke Bridal Bliss are the hosts for the event and have asked other local wedding businesses to also get involved.

So far, they have 11 businesses signed up, offering guests the opportunity to browse and help make decisions with the planning of their weddings.

Bespoke Bridal Bliss is run by Andrea Dunne and two of her daughters from Corby.

Andrea said: “Since winter is a bit quiet for the wedding business, we decided to hold a wedding fair and invite other wedding businesses to exhibit their goods.

“We’ve got about 11 so far, so hopefully it’ll all go to plan and it will help us and other local businesses.

“We’re always open to different businesses, we’ve got the photographers, we’ve got the cake makers, so if anyone has got something unusual, that would be really good.”

Having initially started their business as an at-home bridal dress service, they quickly established themselves and acquired a premises in Kettering’s The Yards.

Since then they’ve worked hard to promote the area.

Andrea said: “Where we are, we just need to keep on promoting to get The Yards recognised. The Yards is a friendly face with a great community.”

Having only been in their premises for four months, they’re already having to move to a larger one – which is just across from their current shop.

For more information about the Big Winter Wedding Fair, visit the Bespoke Bridal Bliss Facebook page.