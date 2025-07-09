Kettering brick burglar strikes as police launch hunt after barber shop break-in

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a barber shop in Orion Way, Kettering.

Officers have today (Wednesday, July 9) released a CCTV image of a person they wish to speak to following the burglary in Kettering, which happened on Monday, June 30 between 1.45am and 2.15am.

A red house brick was thrown through the window of the shop and the till was stolen, with police asking anyone who recognises the person in the picture to come forward.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000379540 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

Police are ‘keeping an open mind at this stage’ with regards to the incident being linked to a burglary at Costa Coffee in Carina Road on the same night, where an offender threw a red brick through the window on Monday, June 30 between 2am and 3am.