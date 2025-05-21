Kettering boy missing for 11 days - police renew appeal for any sightings
Officers alerted the public to Alfie’s disappearance from Kettering on Tuesday, May 13 – he had last been seen three days earlier.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Have you seen missing child Alfie, aged 15?
“Alfie is missing from Kettering and was last seen on Saturday, May 10, 2025.
“When Alfie was last seen, he was wearing a grey with red Berghaus jacket and black jeans.”
Anyone who has seen Alfie or has information about where he is, can call 101 quoting missing person reference MPK1/1371/25.
The spokesman added: “Alfie, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us as soon as possible, we just need to make sure you are OK.”