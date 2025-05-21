Kettering boy missing for 11 days - police renew appeal for any sightings

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 10:47 BST
People have been asked for any information to help find a 15-year-old Kettering boy last seen 11 days ago.

Officers alerted the public to Alfie’s disappearance from Kettering on Tuesday, May 13 – he had last been seen three days earlier.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Have you seen missing child Alfie, aged 15?

“Alfie is missing from Kettering and was last seen on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Missing from Kettering - Alfie/Northants Policeplaceholder image
Missing from Kettering - Alfie/Northants Police

“When Alfie was last seen, he was wearing a grey with red Berghaus jacket and black jeans.”

Anyone who has seen Alfie or has information about where he is, can call 101 quoting missing person reference MPK1/1371/25.

The spokesman added: “Alfie, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us as soon as possible, we just need to make sure you are OK.”

