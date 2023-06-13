The Kettering-born professor who created a life-changing vaccine has accepted an international award from a worldwide women’s organisation at a homecoming lunch in her honour.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, co-developer of the Oxford–AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, was nominated by Kettering Inner Wheel lunchtime group members for the Margarette Golding Award to mark her achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inner Wheel members gathered alongside members of Kettering High School Old Girls Association, church representatives and members of Kettering Operatic Society to welcome the Kettering-educated scientist ‘home’ yesterday (Monday) at Kettering Park Hotel.

L-r Pat Smith, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Lesley Johnson Ann Buckby

Much in demand, Professor Gilbert squeezed in the ceremony and a talk about her work before jetting off to the USA to teach in Boston.

And it was one of her Kettering teachers who inspired her and holiday jobs based in Kettering that she says are her fondest memories.

She told the Northants Telegraph: “I had a very inspirational teacher called Mrs Slater. She didn’t always stick to what we were supposed to be learning – she was an inspiration for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s quite a long time since I’ve been back to Kettering. My mum passed away in 2017 and my father lived in Corby.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert talked about her lifesaving work at the event in Kettering

"I have fond memories of Wicksteed Park. I worked there in the holidays for two seasons selling fish and chips and ice creams.

”My dad used to be a manager at Loake so I also did some work in the factory. I always wanted to be a skiver but I wasn’t allowed. I can still remember the smell of the leather.”

Awarded a Damehood in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021 for her ground-breaking work, she was also awarded the Albert Medal by the Royal Society of Arts, Manufacturers and Commerce – her name now standing alongside Marie Curie, Winston Churchill and Stephen Hawkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanking The Inner Wheel at the awards ceremony event, Professor Gilbert said: “It’s quite overwhelming. We just did our jobs.”

Guests were eager to meet Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert

Joint presidents Pat Smith and Lesley Johnson welcomed Professor Gilbert and handed over the certificate and a special lapel badge. She will also receive a special rose.

Mrs Smith said: “We are really really delighted that Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert is here. We are very proud of the fact that she was educated in Kettering.”

Mrs Johnson added: “It shows that it doesn’t matter where you come from. She came from a very ordinary family and she has achieved all this – it’s about tenacity. She’s very keen to say it’s about a team effort. When you think about how many people have had the vaccine, it’s incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Margarette Golding Award (MGA) – an award be created in honour of the founder of the Inner Wheel – is awarded for highly commendable personal service through Inner Wheel or in the community.

The award has been available since September 2001 and more than 200 people have now received an MGA.

Ann Buckby, secretary of Kettering Inner Wheel, said: “Sarah is a woman whose life work is determined to help other. We at Kettering Inner Wheel are so proud of this daughter of our town.