Kettering bookshop braced for Prince Harry's eagerly-awaited memoir - Spare

It’s one of the most eagerly-awaited and publicised books published in recent years and now people can see what all the fuss is about for themselves.

Prince Harry’s book Spare is already topping the UK’s bestseller list ahead of publication, with high-street retailers expecting a boost from the royal-curious.

Self-confessed Harry fan, Judith Jones, queued in the rain outside Kettering Waterstones to make sure she could start reading as soon as possible.

Judith Jones was first in the queue outside Waterstones in Kettering

She got up early to ensure her copy but was surprised there weren’t more people waiting for the doors to open at 9am.

Mrs Jones said: “I thought there would be more people in the queue.

"I have always been a Royal Family follower. He’s gone off and married Meghan. I think he might have have his head turned.

"I’m just really interested. I really want to know what he has to say. I’ve always been a fan and I’ll still support him, I feel sorry for him.”

Spare went on sale in Kettering High Street today at Waterstones

Avid reader Mrs Jones hasn’t watched any of the interviews given by Prince Harry and hopes to finish the book in one day.

She said: “A lot of people have fallen out with him. They don’t agree with his ways. Meghan knows what she wants - she’s her own woman.”

Waterstones staff confirmed that they had a large number of pre-orders from customers who would be picking them up throughout the day.

They said: “It’s a big title. It’s the biggest since Harry Potter. Customers are very excited. We had one lady knocking on the window hoping to buy it early but there was a strict embargo.”

Judith Jones bought a copy of Spare at Waterstones in Kettering

In the memoir Prince Harry tells his story about the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana, life within the Royal Family and his marriage to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.