Kettering BMW seized after ANPR finds stolen car
The car had been reported stolen in 2020
A vehicle which police say was driven by a disqualified driver with 28 points on their licence has been seized in a Kettering residential street.
The silver BMW 7 series car with cloned plates had been reported as stolen by West Midlands Police.
The Northants Road Crime Team stopped the car in Hazel Road yesterday (Wednesday, December 22) at about 10.50am.
A tweet from the Northants Road Crime Team said: "This vehicle was stopped in #Kettering after @ANPRNorthants (Northants Police ANPR) informed us that it was on cloned plates.
"Vehicle was outstanding as stolen from @WMPolice (West Midlands Police) from 2020!"
The tweet added: "Oh and the driver was disqualified with 28 points on their licence! Arrested and vehicle seized."
A police spokesman said they have since charged a man in connection with the incident.
Iulian Catalin Sbircea, 33, of Hazel Road, Kettering, has been charged with driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.