Kettering BMW seized after ANPR finds stolen car

A vehicle which police say was driven by a disqualified driver with 28 points on their licence has been seized in a Kettering residential street.

The silver BMW 7 series car with cloned plates had been reported as stolen by West Midlands Police.

The Northants Road Crime Team stopped the car in Hazel Road yesterday (Wednesday, December 22) at about 10.50am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo by Northants Road Crime Team

A tweet from the Northants Road Crime Team said: "This vehicle was stopped in #Kettering after @ANPRNorthants (Northants Police ANPR) informed us that it was on cloned plates.

"Vehicle was outstanding as stolen from @WMPolice (West Midlands Police) from 2020!"

The tweet added: "Oh and the driver was disqualified with 28 points on their licence! Arrested and vehicle seized."

A police spokesman said they have since charged a man in connection with the incident.