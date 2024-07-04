Kettering Bishop Stopford students win Cambridge University Biology national competition for barn owl video project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students studying biology at Bishop Stopford School have beaten 500 teams to a top prize in a prestigious Cambridge University Biology competition.

Isla Harvey, Siobhan Latter and Jess Remmington, Year 12 students were three of the more than 2,000 participants who submitted an entry for judging.

The pupils created a video on the subject of barn owls, in response to the question, ‘What species in your local area has the most incredible biology?’.

Siobhan said: “We were inspired by the owls where Jess works. It took us over three weeks to put the project together. At least two of those weeks were research. They really are incredible.”

Year 12 students from Bishop Stopford School who won a highly prestigious Cambridge University Biology competition. Team members Isla Harvey, Siobhan Latter and Jess Remmington

Isla said, “We were shocked when we found we’d won! We thought we might be lucky enough to win a sub-category, but not the whole competition.”

There is now a further round the students have been invited to enter. The challenge this time is to answer the question, ‘If aliens exist, how can we predict what their biology will be?’

Jess said, ‘It’s been great to consider Biology in a different way, and it will great prep for university too.’

