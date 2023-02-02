Kettering Bishop Stopford School sixth form students celebrate Cambridge University successes

Bishop Stopford School is celebrating after five of their students received offers of a place at one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

The pupils will be going on to study a variety of degrees, from psychological and behavioural sciences to classics.

To help with their applications the school hosted an Oxbridge support programme – guiding students through the process.

l-r Sophie Ayre, Emily Betts, Maria Heywood, with head teacher Miss Jill Silverthorne

Assistant headteacher Arthur Harwood said: “We are delighted for our students. Competition for places at Cambridge is fierce so they should be extremely proud of what they have achieved.

“For a number of years now, Bishop Stopford School has been hosting the Oxbridge Interview Support Programme.

"The programme has proven so successful that for the last two years students from two other local schools have also taken part.”

Aspiring Oxbridge students also had the opportunity to speak with former Bishop Stopford students who are now studying at Cambridge - they spoke about their experience of the application process and answered questions on what life is like as a student at this world-famous institution.

They also had support in preparing for any admissions tests and after completing the application process, students attended mock interviews to help them prepare for their actual interview.

Offers have been received by Sophie Ayre (history) Newnham College, Emily Betts (English) Fitzwilliam College, Maria Heywood (psychological and behavioural sciences) St Johns College, Yasmin Brem-Sheppard (classics) Newnham College and Orla Hunt (human, social, and political sciences) Homerton College.

Maria Heywood said: “While I thought at each stage I wouldn’t be successful, I now know I’ve worked hard enough. It’s a real privilege. We all felt a bit unsure about applying. It’s been both stressful and exciting, but definitely worth the challenge. We’d say to anyone, ‘give it a go’.”