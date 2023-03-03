Kettering Bishop Stopford pupils' straight As in School of Rock performance
Rock got no reason, rock got no rhyme
More than 90 students from Bishop Stopford School wowed audiences with a performance of smash hit musical School of Rock.
In a parallel with the film, performers were supported by students with technical support, costumes, sets and publicity.
Helped by 40 members of staff, the sold-out shows were hosted at Kettering’s Lighthouse Theatre.
Headteacher Jill Silverthorne said: “It was fantastic to see such talent on show from our amazing students – of all ages. Everyone involved should be so proud of all they achieved.”
Amongst the leads were Gabriel Harper as Dewey Finn and Evie Williams as Rosalie Mullins.
Gabriel said: “An unforgettable experience. School of Rock was more than a school show, the dedication and talent of all involved was astonishing.
Evie added: “I loved being a part of such a wonderful, hard-working cast. I have loved the buzz of the rehearsals and have made friends that I wouldn’t have otherwise.”