Kettering birthday boy Philip turns 17 - but leapling won't be needing his L plates!

For most teenagers, turning 17 is their chance to get behind the wheel for the first time.

But Kettering Philip Capps is not your average ‘teenager’ – because he’s been driving for more than 40 years!

The leapling is one of about five million people celebrating a February 29 birthday today (Thursday).

Leapling Philip Capps is 17 today!

While it’s just the 17th time he has blown out candles on his official birthday he is unofficially 68, having been born on February 29, 1956.

He said: "I love it when the February 29 finally comes around. I normally celebrate on February 28 and get some cards on March 1.

"I get really excited for a leap year."

Unlike most 17-year-olds, Philip won’t be applying for a provisional licence and won’t be needing L plates any time soon having passed his test in his 20s.

The former Southfield School and Wren Spinney Community School caretaker, who grew up in Naseby Road, will be celebrating his birthday tonight with a spread at Corby’s Royal Tandoori restaurant.

And Philip, who enjoys playing skittles at Kettering’s Rifle Band Club, is already eyeing up 2028 when he can have an alcoholic drink.

He said: "It feels very nice to be 17 again – it’s like history is repeating itself.

"I’m looking forward to being 18 in 2028.”