Kettering Bhangra class to support Cransley Hospice with charity dance session
Dancers learning Bhangra at Kettering Bhangra Classes held at Kettering Science Academy will take on the hour-long session to raise money for Cransley Hospice.
Organiser Aman Kaur said: “We hold a charity class once a month and encourage our students to bring forward charities that are meaningful to them.
“One of our students has shared wonderful experiences about the support their family received and strongly believes in the values they uphold through their work.”
The charity class on Wednesday, May 22, takes place from 7pm to 8pm and is open to everyone, regardless of dance experience.
It will feature a beginner-friendly Bhangra class, offering an introduction to traditional Indian dance while promoting fitness and supporting Cransley Hospice Trust.
Members of Cransley Hospice’s fundraising team will be joining the class at Kettering Science Academy.
Aman added: “At Kettering Bhangra Classes, our mission revolves around fostering cultural diversity and making a positive impact on our community.
"To fulfill this mission, we regularly host charity classes where participants can delve into the rich art of Bhangra while contributing to noble causes. Our aim is to create classes that are both fun and excellent for burning calories.”
People need to wear gymwear, bring a bottle of water and £6 (cash or card) for the entry fee.
The session at the school in Deeble Road is from 6.45pm for a 7pm start. Call 07712 540200 for details.
