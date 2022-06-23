Kettering betting shop robbed by knifeman on bike

An employee at a Kettering betting shop has been threated with a blade by a man as he robbed the Ladbrokes branch in Stamford Road.

The incident took place yesterday (Wednesday, June 22) between 3.30pm and 3.40pm.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “A man entered the store, threatened a member of staff with a bladed article, and stole cash, before making off from the scene on a bicycle.

Ladbrokes betting shop in Stamford Road, Kettering

"Detectives investigating the incident are now appealing for any witnesses, anyone with any information, or anyone who may have any pertinent CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage, to contact them.”

“If you can help our officers, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number: 22000358228

A 34-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.