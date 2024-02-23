Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kind-hearted children from the 5th Kettering Beaver Scouts have boosted their local foodbank after raising money and buying a shopping list of needed items.

As well as filling trollies with much-needed food essentials for Highfield Foodbank, the Beavers’ work earned them ‘money skills’ and ‘community impact’ badges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cake sale held at St Michael’s Church raised £178 that was topped-up by a donation to round the total to £200.

5th Kettering St Michael's Beavers with organiser of the Highfield Foodbank Kelly Mercer/UGC

The money was then used on a shopping trip to Kettering Tescos.

Beaver leader Angela Haynes said: “We are so proud of our Beaver Scouts. They worked hard on this and were extremely well behaved when they went shopping at the store.

"They went around the shop in three groups and with leader and parental support took turns choosing items, discussed prices and offers.