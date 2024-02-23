News you can trust since 1897
Kettering Beavers boost Highfield foodbank with donations

The Beavers held a bake sale
By Alison Bagley
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 13:17 GMT
Kind-hearted children from the 5th Kettering Beaver Scouts have boosted their local foodbank after raising money and buying a shopping list of needed items.

As well as filling trollies with much-needed food essentials for Highfield Foodbank, the Beavers’ work earned them ‘money skills’ and ‘community impact’ badges.

A cake sale held at St Michael’s Church raised £178 that was topped-up by a donation to round the total to £200.

5th Kettering St Michael's Beavers with organiser of the Highfield Foodbank Kelly Mercer/UGC5th Kettering St Michael's Beavers with organiser of the Highfield Foodbank Kelly Mercer/UGC
5th Kettering St Michael's Beavers with organiser of the Highfield Foodbank Kelly Mercer/UGC

The money was then used on a shopping trip to Kettering Tescos.

Beaver leader Angela Haynes said: “We are so proud of our Beaver Scouts. They worked hard on this and were extremely well behaved when they went shopping at the store.

"They went around the shop in three groups and with leader and parental support took turns choosing items, discussed prices and offers.

"They also learnt it wasn't about what they liked or what ‘mum’ buys but what others might like and what might go further at the foodbank.”

