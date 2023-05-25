Kettering beauty therapist TikTok sensation needs your votes in county awards

A Kettering beauty salon owner is hoping to be named the best in Northamptonshire in an annual competition for local shops, salons, bars and venues.

The Muddy Stiletto Awards 2023 will see the best businesses across the area battle it out for the top prize and a chance to represent the county.

Kolaine Farr, owner of Kolaine Beauty Lounge in Glendon, garners millions of views on her TikTok posts and is hoping likes will turn to votes.

Kolaine won in 2019

Already a winner in 2019 of the coveted title, she hopes to repeat the feat again.

She said: “It means the world to me. I’m absolutely over the moon to be in the Muddy Stilettoes. I’m really excited to be a finalist against some other amazing salons.”

Located in the rural location of Glendon Lodge Farm on the outskirts of Kettering, the skin care specialists offer a variety of bespoke beauty treatments.

Over the last six months, Kolaine has had an extraordinary amount of growth on her TikTok account – Kolaine Advanced Skin – with 30 million views on one of her videos, gaining more than 55,000 followers and 2.5million overall likes.

The team at Kolaine Beauty Lounge

She publishes videos covering all kinds of skin treatments and blemish removal treatments.

Initially a traditional beauty salon, the business now offers training for budding therapists.

Kolaine added: “We are super excited that we are finalists in the 2023 awards and need as many votes as possible to be crowned this year’s winner.”

Others in the category are The Beauty Barn (Blisworth), Bonds Skin Clinic (Northampton), Brow Wow Hair and Beauty (Rushden Lakes) and Maria Rylott-Byrd (Brackley).