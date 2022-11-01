A Kettering beauty queen who has raised thousands of pounds for charity was overjoyed after winning a national title for her tireless work.

Health club worker Stephanie Smith, 31, lifted the Ms Great Britain 2022 charity award in Leicester last month.

She raised more than £5,300 for Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish – bringing her total raised in five years of entering beauty pageants to more than £28,000.

Stephanie Smith

Stephanie, a late entrant to this year’s competition, said she was blown away by the generosity of those who donated.

She said: “It warms my heart that everyone manged to dig so deep this year, especially when they are faced with rising food and fuel prices.

"I’m sure the two charities will be equally delighted by everyone’s kind and generous contributions.”