Kettering beauty queen set to fly the flag for Northamptonshire again
She will represent the county in the Ms Great Britain Finals
A Kettering beauty queen believes this could be her year to lift the Ms Great Britain title.
Stephanie Smith, 31, will travel to Leicester on October 21 to represent Northamptonshire again having finished in the top six in last year’s competition.
Previous events have helped her to raise funds for charities that are close to her heart. This year Stephanie and the Miss GB organisation will be fundraising for Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish.
Most Popular
-
1
Bride 'devastated' after being told her wedding at Corby Best Western hotel is cancelled
-
2
Corby's Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel to become asylum seeker accommodation
-
3
Three teens arrested after knife produced in Wellingborough robbery
-
4
Corby businessman walks £12m levelling-up cycle lane to show council bosses what he thinks of the plan
-
5
Corby man found guilty of possessing bestiality images
Stephanie suffered a car accident that left her with some serious injuries which required many subsequent operations. A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis and the death of her father from cancer added to her recent troubles. She had to quit her job as a dancer and has struggled with debilitating pain and self-doubt.
But instead of worrying about her own issues she threw herself into volunteering in hospices and hospitals as well as working part-time at Balance Health Club in Kettering, where her cheery disposition brightens the lives of many people.
She said she is grateful to Goyas Miah and his team at The Raj in Kettering for sponsoring her for this year’s event and for hosting and supporting a charity fundraising event on September 19, with an Indian meal, quiz and raffle, which she hopes will help to boost her fundraising efforts.
Tickets cost £25 plus booking fees and are available from https://bit.ly/steph-honey.