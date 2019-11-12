Kettering Beat the Street winners revealed

Louise Wilson and Lacey Finnigan, both aged six, play Beat the Street

From September 25 to November 6 residents of Kettering were challenged to walk, cycle, run and scoot while tapping Beat the Street boxes to rack up points for their team.

In total, 8,629 people took part and travelled 85,008.5 miles with 21 school teams and 26 community teams.

Topping the schools leaderboard with the most points was Brambleside Primary School, followed by Hall Meadow Primary School in second place and Millbrook Junior School in third place.

The children of Brambleside won a total of 451,950 points after the 773 players travelled 14,492 miles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school has won £700 of vouchers for sports equipment or books.

The winning teams will be presented with their awards in a ceremony at the Corn Market Hall on Saturday, November 23, at 12pm.

Despite coming in second place for total point, Hall Meadow Primary School came first for average points, followed by Brambleside Primary School in second and Millbrook Junior School in third place again.

In the community and workplace leader board, team Fast and Physio came first for total and average points.

In total points, Stepping Stones Pre-school came second followed by Democracy in Motion.

Democracy in Motion moved up to second place for average points followed by Green Patch in third.

The charity team winner was the British Heart Foundation and the small team winner was SFS.

The winning teams will get trophies and prizes at the awards ceremony on Saturday, November 23.

Everyone who enjoyed Beat the Street is invited to attended at Corn Market Hall between 12pm and 2.30pm.