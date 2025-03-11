Kettering-based Too Good To Go and partner CEVA Logistics have marked a milestone after distributing 100,000 food parcels in just four months.

Surplus food firm Too Good To Go and partner CEVA Logistics have marked a four-month milestone moment after their 100,000th parcel to reduce food waste was distributed.

By purchasing surplus items directly from brands, Too Good To Go Parcels offers companies ways of selling on surplus food including UK favourite brands Tony’s Chocolonely and Heinz.

Consumers can then purchase Parcels directly via the Too Good To Go app and have these delivered straight to their door for added convenience.

Rosie Wrighting MP with staff outside CEVA Logistics in Kettering/CEVA Logistics

Rosie Wrighting, MP for Kettering, visited CEVA Logistics' facility in Hipwell Road Kettering, where Too Good To Go parcels are processed and packed for delivery to highlight their work.

She said: “It is brilliant to see Too Good To Go and CEVA Logistics working together to provide a sustainable solution to surplus food, create jobs for local people and distribute an impressive 100,000 parcels in such a short space of time. Tackling food surplus is so important – nobody wants to see good food go to waste.”

Brands send surplus stock to CEVA’s packing facility, where the logistics partner handles the packing and distribution, ensuring the products are delivered straight to consumers at a reduced price via the Too Good To Go app.

A spokesperson at Tony’s Chocolonely said: “Partnering with Too Good To Go has given us a powerful, sustainable way to manage our surplus and stay connected with our conscious consumer base.

Rosie Wrighting MP on a visit to CEVA Logistics in Kettering/CEVA Logistics

“We’re proud to be part of this growing movement, especially as Too Good To Go Parcels continue to make a positive impact, having already hit the 100,000 milestone. This collaboration benefits both the environment and our customers in meaningful ways.”

A spokesperson at Heinz said: “We’re thrilled to see the incredible success of the partnership between Too Good To Go and CEVA Logistics, reaching the impressive 100,000 milestone for parcels produced. This collaboration underscores the importance of sustainable solutions in managing surplus food and reducing waste.

"In each parcel, consumers can expect to find a variety of their favourite Heinz products, including baked beans, soups, pasta sauces, and ketchup, along with other pantry staples. These items help reduce surplus stock while ensuring people have access to nutritious, familiar food options. It’s exciting to be part of such a positive movement that's a win for everyone involved.”

Through Too Good To Go Parcels, brands can directly reduce food waste caused by excess stock, packaging changes, or cosmetic imperfections. This service not only reduces waste but also allows brands to recoup profits on products that would otherwise go unsold or discarded, turning potential losses into environmental and financial wins.

Too Good To Go food parcels packed at CEVA Logistics in Kettering/CEVA Logistics

The Too Good To Go app now connects over 17 million registered users in the UK with brands committed to sustainability.

Steve Barry, Senior General Manager from CEVA Logistics, said: “Reaching 100,000 parcels shipped across the UK with Too Good To Go shows the power of collaboration in tackling food waste by driving sustainable change, not just in our local community but across the globe. Rosie Wrighting MP’s visit to our Northamptonshire operation underscores this milestone and acknowledges not only the hard work of our team but also the positive impact we can make together.”

Sid Baveja, VP Operations for Central Europe at Too Good To Go, said: “We’re really proud to have reached this milestone with our partners at CEVA Logistics. Globally, 40 per cent of food produced is still being wasted, so knowing that we can successfully provide solutions to manufacturers that help them manage surplus food items and redistribute them to consumers at a reduced price is a promising step in the right direction.”