Kettering-based Grosvenor Leasing has announced a company restructure to 'drive further growth' and expand its contract hire and fleet management team.

The Kettering-based company is the UK’s largest privately-owned contract hire and fleet management specialist and has ‘ambitious growth plans’ to enhance customer experience.

Following three years of record sales that have seen Grosvenor’s fleet size increase by 20 per cent, the firm has created a new client services division.

Lee Brown, managing director of Grosvenor Leasing, said: “We have experienced record growth over the past three years, and we have ambitious plans for further expansion, so the restructure is a vital cog in achieving our aims.

Lee Brown, managing director of Grosvenor Leasing

“Crucially, while we are investing heavily in technology, it will not be at the expense of our person-centred approach, as we want more face-to-face time and better communications with customers, enhancing service.

"Our success stems from being a people-centric business, so our customers will also benefit.”

The newly expanded business development team, which now spans the whole of the UK, will drive sales and growth by identifying and developing relationships with new customers.

Electric vehicles being introduced to fleets have impacted businesses.

Lee added: “Fleet operators have come through tough times and still face substantial challenges navigating their way through what is anticipated to be the most dynamic few years the industry has faced in decades. This restructure will provide a dedicated extra layer of service as well as offer a richer customer experience.

“In the face of these challenges, the client services team will proactively work with customers to devise alternative strategies from their holistic suite of solutions, including fleet management, salary sacrifice and EV (electric vehicle) transition support, tapping into their combined 70 years of fleet experience.”

Based on Kettering Venture Park, Grosvenor Leasing has gained national recognition for its car and van funding products, and support for businesses in the transition to EVs.

It has been awarded Leasing Innovation of the Year award at the Fleet World Great British Fleet Awards 2024, Leasing Company of the Year (up to 20,000 vehicles) at the Fleet News Awards 2024. Leasing Company of the Year (up to 20,000 vehicles) at The Green Fleet Awards 2023 and Best Customer Service Award at the Business Car Awards 2023.