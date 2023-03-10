A Kettering bar is out to prove that World Book Day isn’t just for kids by holding an event inspired by Roald Dahl’s works.

Aura in Market Street is putting on a ‘storytime supper cocktail experience’ on March 19 with food, drinks and live music.

They’ve teamed up with mixologist Becci Wynn, from Becci’s Bevs, who designed a menu linked to some of the nation’s favourite children’s books.

Becci Wynn and one of her Roald Dahl themed cocktails

Becci, 29, said: “Everyone has grown up with Roald Dahl books and a lot of kids will have dressed up as characters for World Book Day.

"The books are really fun and we've been able to get really creative.”

The food menu for the event, from 5pm to 8pm, includes BFG snozzcumber crostinis, Mr Fox's victory chicken stew and Willy Wonka's chocolate cake lake.

And the cocktail list includes drinks such as Just Peachy (peach gin, peach conserve, raspberry and prosecco), Marvellous Medicine (gin, rose liqueur, hibiscus syrup and egg white) and Mr Twit's Beard (whisky, tia maria, rosemary and demerara sugar).

The 'Just Peachy' cocktail

Becci, whose favourite Road Dahl book is Fantastic Mr Fox, said her Instagram page has ‘blown up’ because of posts about the event.

She thanked those who have worked on the project including graphic designer Chris Wallace, photographer Ben Browning and videographer Amber McAllister.

She said: "I'm really excited about it. It's been a fun project to work on.

“Lots of people have helped out and we can't wait.”

Those attending will also be served food

