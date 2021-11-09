Kettering Arts Centre to host Save Weekley Hall Wood fundraiser

Kettering Arts Centre will be a focal point for fundraising this weekend as musicians, poets and spoken word artists take to the stage for the Save Weekley Hall Wood campaign.

As well as performers two artists, Catherine Matthews and Squidge, will be collaborating on a mural in the St Andrew's Church base throughout the evening on Saturday, November 13.

More than 14 acts from across the area will be entertaining the crowd from 7pm, including recently crowned Kettering-based Bard of Northampton Kezzabelle Ambler.

Tu-kay and Ryan

Kezzabelle said: “As newly voted Bard of Northampton I feel honoured to be performing my poetry alongside such a rich line up of Northants creatives.

"I'm looking forward to a great night out for a great cause close to our hearts. Let's help save our Weekley Hall Wood which well and truly helped save us through lockdown and continues to do so.”

Event organiser Cllr Keiron Farrow said: “Weekley Hall Wood is a unique and cherished space within the local community. Similarly the breadth of artistic talent showcased by this event reflects and celebrates that uniqueness.”

Veteran Kettering poet David Garrett will be making a special appearance to perform his poem 'A Wood's Lament', written before Weekley Hall Wood was quarried in the 1960s.

Kezzabelle Ambler

Rev Tom Houston said: "We're really excited that 'Save Weekley Hall Wood' will be the Kettering Arts Centre's first charity event since re-opening in September. When everything closed the woods stayed open, and remained a lifeline for so many. We hope Saturday's event helps towards protecting the woods for future generations."

Cllr Dez Dell, who is also a volunteer at Kettering Arts Centre, added: “I can’t wait to see the breadth of local talent come together to celebrate Save Weekley Hall Wood on Saturday. There are so many amazing performers and artists in Kettering it’s going to be a real treat to have them performing at the Arts Centre.”

Tickets are £10 from https://saveweekleyhallwood.com/tickets or from event organiser Keiron Farrow on 07434 894980.