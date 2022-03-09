Kettering Arts Centre hosts free 'Have a Go' festival with creative workshops for all the family

Visitors to a Kettering arts festival can join in and have a go at a showcase of dozens of creative artists, who will share their skills and talents at venues across the town.

The ‘Have a Go’ Arts Festival hosted by Kettering Arts Centre at St Andrew's Church takes place on Saturday, March 12, with more than 30 different arts groups offering their time.

People of all ages are being invited to attend the free workshops with some 'turn up on the day' and others needing to be booked in advance.

Have a go Arts Festival in Kettering

There's something across the arts - visual and performing - including singing, dance, and musical theatre and painting print making and digital art.

Rev Tom Houston, manager of Kettering Arts Centre, said: "I’m so excited to see Kettering’s first ‘have a go’ arts festival take place this weekend. There are so many diverse and interesting arts groups in Kettering and even with Google it can be hard to find what's on offer.

"We hope this will be a window for people to discover how to access groups they knew about and maybe even discover something new to fall in love with."

In the church will be urban sketching, wild art, learn to DJ, pet portraits, art attack from Johnny’s Happy Place, digital art, mannequin art, lacemaking and circus skills.

Kezzabelle Ambler

As well as stalls in St Andrew's from 10am to 2pm, there will also be arts events in the Yards and Newlands Shopping centre

Events that need booking are:

Musical Theatre workshop at 10am, LW Theatre School presents a Musical Theatre Workshop with Miss Susie

Weaving Words creative writing workshop at 10.15am and 12 noon with the Bard of Northampton, Kezzabelle Ambler

St Andrew’s Church Choir taster session at 10.30am with Bethany from St Andrews Church Choir who present a friendly taster session for anyone who wants to explore their own voice

Matilda - a 90 minute musical theatre workshop at 10.30am at Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts in The Yards

Printmaking at 11am and 1pm 16+ years, art and design lecturers from Tresham College bring their skills and experience to deliver a printmaking workshop

Country dancing at 11am and 1pm with local group 'Cobbled Together'- a jam-packed half hour session of traditional country dancing

Deep Roots Tall Trees Choir taster session 11.30am and 1.30pm join Deep Roots Tall Trees Choir for a free taster session, with choir director, Gareth Fuller

Fun Dance Class at 12 noon with Miss Louise from LW Theatre School a class for the whole family. (Wear comfortable clothes and shoes and have a go)

All workshops can be booked in advance before the day at Ketteringartscentre.com through Eventbrite.Mr Houston added: "I’m most looking forward to having a go at trying out the different instruments from ISM if I get a moment in the day, but something tells me it's going to be busy from start to finish.