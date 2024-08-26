Kettering artist 'slap in the face' exhibition in Corby a wake-up call on climate change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kettering artist will bring his 'slap in the face' exhibition to Corby to show his Art for Planet Earth canvases he describes as a wake-up call on climate change.

Jack Watto, who has a studio in Kettering, will show seven of his paintings on the theme of climate change to highlight the current global environmental crisis.

Taking place at the Rooftop Arts Gallery in New Post Office Square, the exhibition starts on Wednesday, September 4.

Abstract expressionist Mr Watto hopes his painting with protest will act as a wake-up call and inspire young people to ask questions.

Jack Watto, artist with some of his canvases from the Art for Planet Earth exhibition/National World

He said: “Hopefully it’s a slap in the face. It’s all about what is on everybody’s mind at the moment – climate change. They’re slap-you-in-the-face pieces of artwork to try to wake people up. Primarily it’s for the next generation for youngsters to enjoy and get a few questions out of them.

“I’m covering the whole aspect of climate change – the coal industry, the oil industry, the burning of forests, and what we are doing to the seas with the pollution, the effect of fossil fuels, melting glaciers, water pollution and biodiversity.”

Mr Watto began Art for Planet Earth 20 months ago to protest about humanity’s destruction of ecosystems.

He said: “It’s call to action to create a brighter future. We can all physically feel and see the change in the world.

"Art is my way of protesting. I protest with a wet brush - as writers and poets do with their pens.

"If we don’t do something radical now, within ten years nothing will be the same. For me, art truly is the highest form of hope.”

Art for Planet Earth runs from September 4 to October 5, Wednesday to Saturday.