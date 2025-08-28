Kettering arson attacker arrived on an electric scooter, poured accelerant through the letter box and set light to nightclub

Detectives investigating an arson attack at a Kettering nightclub are re-appealing for witnesses and information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident at Tropicana Club off Silver Street took place between midnight and 12.30am on Wednesday, August 20.

A young man on an electric scooter rode past Tropicana Club in Ebenezer Place, before he returned and poured an accelerant through the letter box and set it ablaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northants Police spokesman said: “The offender was aged between 16 to 20-years-old, about 5ft 10, and of a slim build.

Tropicana nightclub Ebenezer Place Kettering - scene of an arson attack/National World

"He was wearing a balaclava, black jacket or hoodie, possible navy Nike bottoms and Nike trainers. He is believed to have travelled to the club via Silver Street.

“Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information, including relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, who are yet to come forward.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/0rqUr and https://orlo.uk/zkrCz

Quote incident number 25000489439 when providing any information.