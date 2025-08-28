Kettering arson attacker arrived on an electric scooter, poured accelerant through the letter box and set light to nightclub
The incident at Tropicana Club off Silver Street took place between midnight and 12.30am on Wednesday, August 20.
A young man on an electric scooter rode past Tropicana Club in Ebenezer Place, before he returned and poured an accelerant through the letter box and set it ablaze.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “The offender was aged between 16 to 20-years-old, about 5ft 10, and of a slim build.
"He was wearing a balaclava, black jacket or hoodie, possible navy Nike bottoms and Nike trainers. He is believed to have travelled to the club via Silver Street.
“Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information, including relevant CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, who are yet to come forward.”
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/0rqUr and https://orlo.uk/zkrCz
Quote incident number 25000489439 when providing any information.