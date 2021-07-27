Kettering Argyll Street GBH latest

Three people arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent have been released on police bail pending further inquiries after an incident in Argyll Street, Kettering.

Blood stains had been seen on the pavement, window sill and two parked cars in the incident which happened shortly after midnight on Monday, July 26.

Police had gone to the scene following reports of fighting in the street. and a forensics expert was seen later on taking samples.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene yesterday

As a result of the incident, a 38-year-old man sustained a head injury and was treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene and three people were arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent - two men – aged 36 and 34 – and a 35-year-old woman.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "All three people have been released on police bail pending further inquiries."

"Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 21000417368 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Blood had been left on the pavement