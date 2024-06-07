Kettering area D-Day commemorations mark 80th anniversary to honour the 'longest day'

Ten wreaths were placed at the Second World War memorial in Kettering’s London Road Cemetery and the Royal British Legion Standard lowered in respect to those paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The day began at Rushton church with an early-morning ceremony to mark 80 years since the D-Day Normandy landings on June 6, 1944.

Wicksteed Park, where American GIs had been posted, held a community event at which a beacon featuring the names of the landing beaches was lit.

