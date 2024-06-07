Kettering: D-Day commemoration at Wicksteed Park and lighting of the beacon to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings /National WorldKettering: D-Day commemoration at Wicksteed Park and lighting of the beacon to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings /National World
Kettering: D-Day commemoration at Wicksteed Park and lighting of the beacon to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings /National World

Kettering area D-Day commemorations mark 80th anniversary to honour the 'longest day'

By Alison Bagley
Published 7th Jun 2024, 10:54 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 11:12 BST
Wreaths, beacons and two-minute silences have marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day at events in and around Kettering.

Ten wreaths were placed at the Second World War memorial in Kettering’s London Road Cemetery and the Royal British Legion Standard lowered in respect to those paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The day began at Rushton church with an early-morning ceremony to mark 80 years since the D-Day Normandy landings on June 6, 1944.

Wicksteed Park, where American GIs had been posted, held a community event at which a beacon featuring the names of the landing beaches was lit.

Kettering: D-Day commemoration at Wicksteed Park and lighting of the beacon to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings /National World

1. D-Day commemorations

Kettering: D-Day commemoration at Wicksteed Park and lighting of the beacon to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings /National World Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Kettering: D-Day commemoration at Wicksteed Park and lighting of the beacon to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings /National World

2. D-Day commemorations

Kettering: D-Day commemoration at Wicksteed Park and lighting of the beacon to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings /National World Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Kettering: D-Day commemoration at Wicksteed Park and lighting of the beacon to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings /National World

3. D-Day commemorations

Kettering: D-Day commemoration at Wicksteed Park and lighting of the beacon to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings /National World Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Kettering: D-Day commemoration at Wicksteed Park and lighting of the beacon to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings /National World

4. D-Day commemorations

Kettering: D-Day commemoration at Wicksteed Park and lighting of the beacon to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings /National World Photo: Alison Bagley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:KetteringWicksteed ParkAmerican

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.