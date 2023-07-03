Kettering apprenticeship day inspires pupils with potential career ideas

Employees from all walks of work have been back to school to inspire the next generation at their seventh annual Apprentice Day event.

Kettering’s Greenfields Primary School and Nursery hosted the workers from industry including manufacturing, emergency services, education, entertainment and journalism.

Northants Telegraph multimedia reporter Alison Bagley spoke to students about her role before setting the pupils off on assignment to write an article about the day.

Northants Fire and Rescue brought a fire engine for the children to explore

Writing about the day, Maddison Lovegrove and Eryn Jones, both 11, filed a story about the day saying:

Accomplished apprentices at Greenfields Primary School and Nursery

By Maddison Lovegrove and Eryn Jones

On June 28, 2023, Greenfields Primary School and Nursery – located in Highfield Rd, Kettering – once again organised Apprentice Day to motivate and encourage 421 up-and-coming talents.

Enthusiasm surged through the students – with 20 apprenticeships to choose from, and 20 mentors to guide them, each activity ran ‘effortlessly’.

A few of the activities were:

· Journalism

· Music

· Baking

· Nursing

· Childcare at Busy Bees nursery

· Fire Service

· RAF

· Fitness and Nutrition

· Midwifery

Mrs Danie Wensley, a teacher at the school, said: “We are creating inspirational pupils at our school.” – showing that these blooming students are prone to show themselves worthy of these workplaces needing expertise.

Daniela Godspower, 11, student of Soaring Eagles, said: “I’ve really enjoyed being in my group for apprentice day, we were even able to make cinnamon rolls!”

With this school having their seventh apprentice day, we can safely say that this periodic event is a successful concept!

One anonymous student stated that it was ‘messy, but a recipe to heaven’.

As well as journalism, children were put through their paces in a keep fit session, handmade cinnamon rolls, explored a Northants Fire and Rescue fire engine and listened to a professional musician.